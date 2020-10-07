Willow Creek Wind project in Butte County now operational, company says

BUTTE COUNTY | Western South Dakota's largest wind power farm near Newell became operational last week, officials with the Danish company Ørsted announced.
The Willow Creek Wind Energy project consists of 34 wind turbines on 20,000 acres of private land north of U.S. Highway 212. Ørsted Onshore North America's Senior Development Director Jon Baker told the Journal the wind farm will produce 103 megawatts of electricity, the largest wind power facility in western South Dakota and the fifth-largest in operation statewide.
Baker said the Willow Creek Wind project was initiated in 2013 by Wind Quarry Partners when the company leased land within the current project area and began gathering wind data and performing environmental studies.
In 2015, project leaders filed application papers with the South Dakota Public Utility Commission, and in 2016 the project underwent federal review by the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA). In 2019, Lincoln Clean Energy, now Ørsted, acquired the project and began construction that year.
Willow Creek Wind will tie into WAPA's power grid via a transmission line near the development and is Ørsted's second project in the Southwest Power Pool, following the larger 230 megawatt Plum Creek project in Nebraska.
Support Local Journalism
Both projects were completed time and on budget, Baker said.
"Even amidst global challenges and a major pandemic, both projects were completed on schedule with the help of partners like BHE Renewables, bringing Ørsted’s total onshore operational capacity to 1.7 gigawatts," Baker said.
Willow Creek will generate property tax revenue that can support local services and provide support to project landowners, who will receive long-term rental income by hosting the turbines, Baker said.
"We work to craft a relationship that is mutually beneficial," he said. "The relationship ensures landowners benefit from the payments and have use of project roads while having no obligation for any maintenance on their property related to the wind farm."
Baker said South Dakota holds great potential for additional wind-energy generation.
"There’s no question that South Dakota is a highly attractive market for wind development thanks to its vast resources," he said. "Of course, we must consider several factors when considering a viable site for any wind farm project, such as the wind resource in the area, the value of the energy, and access to transmission.
"We want to ensure that our projects provide long-term economic benefit to the community and financial stability to landowners, as well as local and state governments."
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.