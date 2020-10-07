Willow Creek Wind project in Butte County now operational, company says

"Even amidst global challenges and a major pandemic, both projects were completed on schedule with the help of partners like BHE Renewables, bringing Ørsted’s total onshore operational capacity to 1.7 gigawatts," Baker said.

Willow Creek will generate property tax revenue that can support local services and provide support to project landowners, who will receive long-term rental income by hosting the turbines, Baker said.

"We work to craft a relationship that is mutually beneficial," he said. "The relationship ensures landowners benefit from the payments and have use of project roads while having no obligation for any maintenance on their property related to the wind farm."

Baker said South Dakota holds great potential for additional wind-energy generation.

"There’s no question that South Dakota is a highly attractive market for wind development thanks to its vast resources," he said. "Of course, we must consider several factors when considering a viable site for any wind farm project, such as the wind resource in the area, the value of the energy, and access to transmission.

"We want to ensure that our projects provide long-term economic benefit to the community and financial stability to landowners, as well as local and state governments."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

