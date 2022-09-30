Win, lose or draw: Sturgis racing family brings home national championship titles

STURGIS — Dennis Kopp never gave up on his dream to win a national circuit with his son and grandson, but he never thought it would be a reality.

“I tried to tell the kids all the time to never give up on their dreams,” he said. “I never really gave up on this dream, I just didn’t figure I’d live long enough to get to see it.”

So having all three generations — Dennis, 67, his son KeyStone, 37, and grandson Kipton, 7 — bring home a total of five national Xtreem Flat Track titles back to Sturgis this month, what may be a historical feat, was that much more special.

“That’ll go down in the old 'memoir' bank, it’s top notch,” Dennis said.

The Kopps’ journey to their five national titles started out as a want to run a national circuit and see what they could do. This month, Dennis took home the 70s singles national title, KeyStone claimed the Vintage Pro 600 National and Vintage open Pro titles, and Kipton took home the 50cc and 65cc titles. The Kopps are 2022 Xtreem Flat Track National Champions.

KeyStone said in 2022, he won a nine-day series championship deal. In 2021, Kipton decided to start riding and racing. All three rode in Kansas and thought to hit the series and travel.

Dennis said he wasn’t sure how they would make it work.

“I kind of talked to the wife and she put it to all three of us as ‘you’re not getting any younger, you’ll probably never get a chance to do it again, do whatever it takes,’” he said. “Go do it. Win, lose or draw, make some memories.”

After receiving the OK from Dennis’ wife and the rest of the family, and figuring out how they would handle the trips financially through several local sponsors, the Kopps took off to Fredericksburg, Texas, in April.

The Kopps and KeyStone’s girlfriend Ruth Rossbach, who does not compete in Xtreem Flat Track but does compete on a pedal bike, made the trip.

“We said, ‘Here we go, we’re going to do this win or draw,’ say we did it, travel, have a good time,” KeyStone said.

In that first race, Kipton won the 50cc and 65cc and brought home the first championship. KeyStone said he got wiped out and Dennis earned fourth place.

“We kind of got our tickers going for the year,” KeyStone said.

He said mid-season he had a 50-point lead or so in the 600 class. He decided to start using his best bike and focused in on how to capture the Open Pro class.

“It came down to the last race down in Mesquite (Texas) and we knew we needed to win, and we got down there and we won and ended up winning the series by one point,” he said.

In total, the group went to 16 races in the series through Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and South Dakota, with a few cancellations in California and New Mexico. Dennis said they likely rode about 13,000 miles.

The season wasn’t without its hardships with tumbles and minor breakdowns, but nothing major despite taking corners at over 100 miles per hour, Dennis said.

“I was knocking on wood that we’d pulled it off,” he said. “It still really hasn’t sunk in. It’s been over a week and it still rattles my brain.”

He said it comes down to doing “your homework right.” Picking the right gear, the track holding up the way someone thinks it might.

“It seems so simple and then other times it’s a struggle to get (it) out there and stay upright,” he said.

KeyStone said every time they travel, they have to think about elevation changes, make sure the carburetion was jetting, chasing the track as far as sprockets and gearing, trying to maximize the torque and horsepower to have an advantage over competitors.

Dennis and KeyStone said there was a lot of good competition and they met riders from Canada and across the United States.

KeyStone said they visited with people they have known and got to make new friends, including the Loewrigkeit family, with whom the Kopps shared the JJ Fast Award. The award typically goes to a racing family that embodies the spirit of flat track.

Dennis said it’s like two brothers in a boxing ring — when they get in, they have to fight, but everyone plays fair and the best man wins.

The Kopps aren’t sure what’s next for them, and they don’t know if all three of them will make it to the circuit contest next year. Dennis said Rossbach may replace him, but all accomplished exactly what they planned to do — make memories win, lose or draw.