David Thomson is the acting superintendent of Wind Cave National Park following Vidal Dávila’s recent retirement.

Thomson is the Regional Program Manager of the Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program of the National Park Service based in Omaha.

Thomson is expected to serve as Wind Cave’s superintendent until early May and will oversee daily operations during this period.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0