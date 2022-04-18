 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Wind Cave National Park prepares for prescribed burn

  • 0
Wind Cave Sign

Wind Cave National Park.

 Photo courtesy National Park Service

Planning is underway to burn 1,037 acres of land adjacent to the Elk Mountain Campground this spring at Wind Cave National Park.

According to a news release, the fire could occur as early as this week. The wild land burn will be near the park's headquarters area and the smoke may impact visitors and nearby residences, the park service said.

“This prescribed fire will lessen the threat of wildfires by reducing the fuel load near park structures and a private residence,” said Park Superintendent Leigh Welling. “It will also decrease the encroachment of young ponderosa pine onto the prairie while improving water flow into the cave.”

Assisting with the burn will be National Park Service firefighters with support from other inter-agency resources.

During the burn, the park service said smoke from the fire may be heavy at times along Highway 385 and visible from the surrounding region. The highway might be closed intermittently for safety reasons. Unless there is significant precipitation, smoke might be seen in the area for several days following the burn.

People are also reading…

As part of Wind Cave National Park's prescribed fire program, segments of the park are burned, under favorable conditions, to simulate natural fires. Prescribed fires maintain the balance between forest and prairie, removes the build-up of dead fuels which reduces the chance of a catastrophic wildfire, and rejuvenates the native prairie grasses, the park service said.

Prescribed fires are carefully conducted under identified and approved prescription conditions. Factors such as humidity, fuel moisture, wind speed and direction, and short and long-range weather patterns are all considered in establishing the time frame.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 16

Your Two Cents for April 16

Current population growth in the Black Hills is unsustainable. We are trampling down every square inch of this once beautiful land in the name…

Your Two Cents for April 13

Your Two Cents for April 13

I am absolutely ashamed that 31 legislators, nearly half of the men and women that took an oath under God to uphold the law, voted to exempt o…

Watch Now: Related Video

Somalia: Violence against journalists rises

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News