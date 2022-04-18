Wind Cave National Park prepares for prescribed burn

Planning is underway to burn 1,037 acres of land adjacent to the Elk Mountain Campground this spring at Wind Cave National Park.

According to a news release, the fire could occur as early as this week. The wild land burn will be near the park's headquarters area and the smoke may impact visitors and nearby residences, the park service said.

“This prescribed fire will lessen the threat of wildfires by reducing the fuel load near park structures and a private residence,” said Park Superintendent Leigh Welling. “It will also decrease the encroachment of young ponderosa pine onto the prairie while improving water flow into the cave.”

Assisting with the burn will be National Park Service firefighters with support from other inter-agency resources.

During the burn, the park service said smoke from the fire may be heavy at times along Highway 385 and visible from the surrounding region. The highway might be closed intermittently for safety reasons. Unless there is significant precipitation, smoke might be seen in the area for several days following the burn.

As part of Wind Cave National Park's prescribed fire program, segments of the park are burned, under favorable conditions, to simulate natural fires. Prescribed fires maintain the balance between forest and prairie, removes the build-up of dead fuels which reduces the chance of a catastrophic wildfire, and rejuvenates the native prairie grasses, the park service said.

Prescribed fires are carefully conducted under identified and approved prescription conditions. Factors such as humidity, fuel moisture, wind speed and direction, and short and long-range weather patterns are all considered in establishing the time frame.

