Wind Cave National Park to reopen some access to Elk Mountain Campground

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, Wind Cave National Park is increasing services at the Elk Mountain Campground beginning Monday.

According to a news release, the National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning Monday, the park will reopen access to Loops A and B in the Elk Mountain Campground. Besides camping, other activities available in the park include 30 miles of hiking trails, wildlife viewing, and scenic drives through a ponderosa pine and mixed-grass prairie environment.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time: the park visitor center, cave tours, and Loops C and D in the campground. A contract to repair the cave’s elevators, which have been out of service since last summer, was recently awarded to Elevator Repair Service, Inc., of Houston, with a completion date of early September.