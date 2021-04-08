Wind Cave National Park tours canceled due to elevator issues

Wind Cave National Park announced Thursday morning they were suspending tours of the cave due to elevator issues.

The announcement was initially made on Wind Cave National Park's Facebook page. Tom Farrell, chief of interpretation at Wind Cave, told the Journal Thursday morning that one of two elevators going to the cave was not responding.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Our maintenance technician does a check of the elevators every morning, and he realized that one of our elevator cabs wasn't responding," Farrell said. "So, he did the procedures that we've been taught to use when we're having issues with an elevator, and that failed to make the elevator move."

Farrell said the park contacted an elevator service company, and they will be responding later Thursday.

"Hopefully, it's a minor issue, and they will be able to fix it," he said.

The National Park Service resumed public tours of the cave on March 20 after a 20-month hiatus. The tours were canceled in June 2019 when a safety problem was identified in the elevators, forcing the shutdown. The elevators were repaired in December 2020, but tours remained closed until March as the park initiated protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.