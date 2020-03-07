Wind Cave to host Lakota bison program

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK | Darrell Red Cloud, a graduate of the Oglala Lakota College, will present a one-hour talk on how the thathanka (bison) lived, their importance for the Lakota way of life, and how the Lakota people learned to live the same way.

This free talk will be given at the Wind Cave National Park Visitor Center at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

“Bison are an integral part of Wind Cave’s story, and we are pleased to host this program to learn more about the importance of bison to the Lakota people,” Acting Superintendent David J. Thomson said in a news release.

Red Cloud is a fluent speaker of the Lakota language and a graduate of the Oglala Lakota College with a bachelor’s degree in Lakota Culture.

Funding for this program is provided by the Black Hills Parks and Forests Association, a nonprofit partner of Wind Cave National Park that provides funding to support the park’s educational programs.

