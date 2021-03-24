Wind Cave to resume tours after 20-month hiatus

It's been a challenging 20 months for Wind Cave National Park, but after extensive repairs to its elevators and precautions taken for the COVID-19 pandemic, public tours will resume Saturday.

"We're excited about the opportunity to offer limited tours through Wind Cave beginning Saturday," Tom Farrell, chief of interpretation at Wind Cave, said Friday. "We've instituted safety measures both on the surface and in the cave for our visitors and staff. Chief among them is the requirement to wear masks in federal buildings and in the cave."

Farrell said tours will be limited to 50% capacity and leave the park's visitor center at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. through the spring, with an expanded schedule as summer approaches. Tickets will only be sold at the visitor center on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the tour.

"We will limit the amount of people on our tours to provide for social distancing once we are in the cave," Farrell said.

The initial tours will only be through the elevator entrance, which takes visitors 19 stories below the surface to the cave's interior. The walk-in entrance will be closed to avoid disturbing hibernating bats, Farrell said.