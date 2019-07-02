Cave tours at Wind Cave National Park have been suspended pending elevator repairs.
The tours may be suspended for longer than a month while parts are ordered, manufactured and installed.
In the meantime, the visitor center remains open with rangers offering interpretive programs. Exploration talks will be held on the half-hour from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the visitor center. There will also be talks at the Natural Opening, located near the visitor center, on the hour from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. about the significance of Wind Cave to the Lakota people.
Beginning Monday, July 8, there will be bird walks offered at 8:30 a.m. from the visitor center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Rangers will offer tours of the Sanson Ranch and Buffalo Jump on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays beginning Saturday, July 6. These three-hour tours are approximately 1 mile long, moderately strenuous, and will explore a historic bison jump and homestead.
Call the park at (605) 745-4600 to confirm program availability.