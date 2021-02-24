Wind Cave visitor center reopens

After an 11-month closure, Wind Cave National Park reopened its visitor center to the public 0n Feb. 5.

According to a news release, park officials said due to new guidance from the White House and an executive order by President Joe Biden, they began a phased reopening of their facilities.

Previous to the new guidance, the park was unable to enforce or implement any COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We are pleased to begin a phased reopening of the visitor center,” said Leigh Welling, superintendent of Wind Cave National Park. “Wearing masks is a simple step that protects ourselves, each other, and our communities. The ability to require masks allows us to resume limited operations in the building and will lead to the resumption of cave tours, hopefully in early spring. We want to encourage visitors to recreate responsibly and we’re excited to be able to open our doors again.”

The information desk and bathrooms inside the visitor center have reopened, and the park plans to open the exhibit area in the near future.