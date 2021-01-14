Wind gusts as high as 93 mph reported in western South Dakota

Extremely high winds across most of South Dakota have changed travel plans for some traveling on east-west highways.
Interstate 90 through South Dakota has remained open throughout Wednesday and Thursday, even though wind gusts of more than 75 mph have made travel difficult. The South Dakota Department of Transportation has kept the interstate open throughout the wind storm, while the Wyoming Department of Transportation temporarily restricted use of Interstate 90 late Wednesday.
In Wyoming, the highway was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Gillette to Sundance and remains closed as of late Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service in Rapid City posted a warning for travelers Wednesday, saying there was a high risk for rollover accidents, especially on east-west highways.
Rapid City Regional Airport received a peak wind gust of 79 mph at 1:36 a.m. Thursday. One fight has been canceled as of late Thursday morning. Incoming flights from Dallas and Minneapolis were still on schedule Thursday morning, while outbound flights to Las Vegas and Denver were slightly delayed.
The National Weather Service in Rapid City said the highest wind gust was reported at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, when a gust of 93 mph was clocked one mile north of Buffalo in Harding County.
In Pennington County, gusts of 82 mph were reported near Wasta and 79 mph in Wall. Downtown Rapid City saw a gust of 73 mph at 2:49 a.m. Thursday.
Meade County also reported winds with gusts up to 82 mph near Mud Butte and 74 mph at Ellsworth Air Force Base.
The high winds have also caused intermittent power outages in the Black Hills region. Black Hills Energy reports the outages are mostly impacting the Northern Hills area, with nearly 250 customers without power as of 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service said the high wind warning continues through noon Friday. Strong northwesterly sustained winds of 30 to 50 mph with gusts of 50 to 75 mph will continue Thursday and into Thursday night. The National Weather Service said winds will gradually decrease from west to east late Thursday and Friday.
While the chance for snow is low West River, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls issued a blizzard warning for east-central and southeast South Dakota from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday. Snow accumulations East River are expected to be between one and three inches with 60 mph winds.
