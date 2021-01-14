Wind gusts as high as 93 mph reported in western South Dakota

Extremely high winds across most of South Dakota have changed travel plans for some traveling on east-west highways.

Interstate 90 through South Dakota has remained open throughout Wednesday and Thursday, even though wind gusts of more than 75 mph have made travel difficult. The South Dakota Department of Transportation has kept the interstate open throughout the wind storm, while the Wyoming Department of Transportation temporarily restricted use of Interstate 90 late Wednesday.

In Wyoming, the highway was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Gillette to Sundance and remains closed as of late Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service in Rapid City posted a warning for travelers Wednesday, saying there was a high risk for rollover accidents, especially on east-west highways.

Rapid City Regional Airport received a peak wind gust of 79 mph at 1:36 a.m. Thursday. One fight has been canceled as of late Thursday morning. Incoming flights from Dallas and Minneapolis were still on schedule Thursday morning, while outbound flights to Las Vegas and Denver were slightly delayed.

The National Weather Service in Rapid City said the highest wind gust was reported at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, when a gust of 93 mph was clocked one mile north of Buffalo in Harding County.