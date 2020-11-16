Window coverings removed from Rapid City prison

Inmates who live on the second floor of the Rapid City prison can see outside again after workers took down wooden boards that were covering their windows this weekend.
The boards at the Rapid City Community Work Center were installed Nov. 7, a day after Ivan Good Plume broke and escaped through a window, two inmates told the Journal last week.
The men’s minimum security facility is at 2725 Creek Drive near Cambell Street on the east side of town. Up to 12 men on four triple-layer bunk beds share a room with one window, the inmates said.
The broken window has yet to be repaired as of Monday morning as evident by a window with smashed glass covered with a wooden board on the inside of the prison. All other window coverings have been removed.
Support Local Journalism
“I don’t even know what time of day it is unless I look at a clock,” inmate Jesse Feickert said last week when the windows were still covered. The boarded-up windows “adds to the general depression of being in here” since “you can’t even see outside,” another inmate said.
Multiple loved ones of inmates contacted the Journal after it reported on the window coverings, saying they were afraid boards were a fire hazard and bad for mental health.
The Department of Corrections has not responded to questions asking why the boards were installed on all windows, why they were taken down, and if bars or some other protective material will be installed to prevent escapes.
The inmates said Good Plume and Keith Apple — who escaped Nov. 6 and 7, respectively — fled because they were afraid of contracting the coronavirus. Good Plume was found Nov. 15 but Apple remains missing.
The prison has 207 active coronavirus cases and one recovery, according to Monday morning data posted by the DOC. The facility housed 235 men as of Oct. 31, which means that about 86% of the population has contracted the virus.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.