Window coverings removed from Rapid City prison

Inmates who live on the second floor of the Rapid City prison can see outside again after workers took down wooden boards that were covering their windows this weekend.

The boards at the Rapid City Community Work Center were installed Nov. 7, a day after Ivan Good Plume broke and escaped through a window, two inmates told the Journal last week.

The men’s minimum security facility is at 2725 Creek Drive near Cambell Street on the east side of town. Up to 12 men on four triple-layer bunk beds share a room with one window, the inmates said.

The broken window has yet to be repaired as of Monday morning as evident by a window with smashed glass covered with a wooden board on the inside of the prison. All other window coverings have been removed.

“I don’t even know what time of day it is unless I look at a clock,” inmate Jesse Feickert said last week when the windows were still covered. The boarded-up windows “adds to the general depression of being in here” since “you can’t even see outside,” another inmate said.