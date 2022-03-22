Winner man sentenced to 10 years in prison after child pornography conviction

A Winner man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in federal prison following his conviction on child pornography charges.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange sentenced Clayton Spotted Calf, 27, to 121 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Spotted Calf was also ordered to pay $54,000 in restitution and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund following his guilty plea to receiving child pornography.

A federal grand jury indicted Spotted Calf on March 9, 2021, and he later pleaded guilty to the charges in November.

According to court records, between December 2020 and March 2021, Spotted Calf searched and downloaded child pornography from the internet. He saved multiple images and videos of child pornography to his Google account and to two cell phones.

Federal prosecutors said law enforcement began investigating Spotted Calf in January 2021, based on a cyber tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which indicated Spotted Calf was storing child pornography in his Google account. In February 2021, Spotted Calf was contacted by law enforcement agents with the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Spotted Calf admitted to intentionally searching for child pornography and storing it in his Google account and on his cell phones, which were seized. Prosecutors said a forensic examination of Spotted Calf’s Google account and his devices revealed thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

Spotted Calf forfeited ownership of the cell phones and will also be required to register as a sex offender pursuant to the Sex Offender and Registration and Notification Act.

The case was investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Following his sentencing, Spotted Calf was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

