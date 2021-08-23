 Skip to main content
Winning streak continues for Deadwood casinos
Winning streak continues for Deadwood casinos

Downtown Deadwood

 Jeff Easton

Deadwood's casinos are continuing their winning streak in 2021, as July's gaming handle increased by nearly 10% over July 2020.

According to a report from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, the July gaming handle increased 9.55% over July 2020. The report shows gamblers put nearly $132 million in slot machines and $9.1 million in table game bets.

In all, visitors to Deadwood's casinos spent more than $141 million on wagers in July.

Slot machine handle increased 8.41% and table game handle increased by 29.18% when compared to July 2020, the report showed.

The casinos had a taxable adjusted gross revenue of nearly $12.7 million, with $1,141,987.99 in taxes due to various state, county and local government entities.

"July’s revenue increase continues to build on the phenomenal comeback story that 2021 is shaping up to become,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "All indications point to 2021 as becoming the strongest year on record for Deadwood gaming.”

Through the first seven months of 2021, gamblers in Deadwood have spent nearly $865 million on wagers, an increase of 50.56% over 2020 and 32.07% over 2019. Slot machines handled more than $811 million, a 49.52% increase over the same time period in 2020. Table games have seen just over $53 million in bets made, a 68.61% gain from 2020.

The report showed casinos rewarded players with $1.1 million in "free play" during July.

Deadwood's 2,498 slot machines awarded players with more than $12 million in winnings, the majority of which came from penny slot machines. Deadwood has 90 table games with black jack, poker, craps and roulette. According to the report, gamblers won more than $1.4 million, the majority of which came from black jack and house-banked poker games.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

