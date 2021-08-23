Winning streak continues for Deadwood casinos

Deadwood's casinos are continuing their winning streak in 2021, as July's gaming handle increased by nearly 10% over July 2020.

According to a report from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, the July gaming handle increased 9.55% over July 2020. The report shows gamblers put nearly $132 million in slot machines and $9.1 million in table game bets.

In all, visitors to Deadwood's casinos spent more than $141 million on wagers in July.

Slot machine handle increased 8.41% and table game handle increased by 29.18% when compared to July 2020, the report showed.

The casinos had a taxable adjusted gross revenue of nearly $12.7 million, with $1,141,987.99 in taxes due to various state, county and local government entities.

"July’s revenue increase continues to build on the phenomenal comeback story that 2021 is shaping up to become,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "All indications point to 2021 as becoming the strongest year on record for Deadwood gaming.”