Winter gear can be placed on presidential statues starting Monday, city says

William McKinley

Members of the public will be able to place winter apparel on downtown presidential statues from Nov. 15 to March 15, the city announced Friday.

 Kent Bush Journal Staff

Community members will be able to place winter clothes on presidential statues in downtown Rapid City starting Monday.

This is the seventh year for the program that begins during National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, which is Nov. 14-20. Mayor Steve Allender approved the program in November 2015. The Rapid City Council approved a resolution in April 2016 to make it an annual event.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said Nov. 15 was selected by Allender to coincide with the national week. March 15 was selected as the deadline since that's when warmer temperatures begin in the area.

He said it also provides a transition to the pending arrival of visitors to the community.

"The walking tour of the presidential statues is one of the highlights of the downtown experience," Shoemaker said. "Between Nov. 15 and March 15, the statues provide an appropriate means to bring awareness to the needs of the homeless and the overall issue of homelessness in our community, as well as a convenient opportunity for those in need to collect an item of warmth."

Gloves, hats, scarves, ear muffs, coats and socks can be donated.

"This fall we've already seen early placement of a few items on statues, coinciding with our early snow and the onset of late evening chilly temperatures," Shoemaker said.

People are also reading…

Allender will read the proclamation for National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week at Monday night's Rapid City Council meeting. The proclamation will recognize the work of organizations like the Hope Center, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, Volunteers of America, Cornerstone Rescue Mission, the Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition, the Youth Task Force, Working Against Violence, Inc., Feeding South Dakota and many others.

Download PDF National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week Proclamation

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

