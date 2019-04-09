Plan to stay indoors and avoid travel Wednesday and Thursday. An April snowstorm is headed this way that could drop 10 to 14 inches of snow.
Starting Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, expect 15- to 20-mile-an-hour winds out of the east and shifting to the northeast, with gusts that could reach 35 miles per hour. Winds will continue Wednesday afternoon at 20 to 30 miles per hour, with the potential for gusts of 40 to 45 miles per hour, especially in Rapid City and the southern half of South Dakota.
Snow will start falling early Wednesday. Expect snow in the Black Hills, the foothills and the plains in southwestern and south-central South Dakota, according to Keith Sherburn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Rapid City.
“We’re fairly certain there will be a lot of precipitation, but there’s still uncertainty on where the northern edge of snowfall will be,” he said.
Sherburn recommends staying indoors and off the roads on Wednesday and Thursday. Though the prediction at midday Monday was for 10 to 14 inches of snow, Sherburn said that could vary.
“There is potential for those amounts to drop a little bit, but it still looks like we’ll end up with several inches overall,” he said. “Portions of northwestern South Dakota could end up with little or no snow.”
The storm’s predicted eastern and northeastern winds are conducive to heavier snowfall. Heavy, wet snow falling on trees and power lines could cause power outages during this storm. The wind direction particularly affects ranchers and their plans for sheltering livestock from the wintry weather, Sherburn said.
After snowfall ends, expect below-normal temperatures through at least the end of the week. Warmer temperatures will return later in April, he said.
Spring snowstorms like this aren’t unusual, Sherburn said. Heavier storms tend to hit Rapid City during “shoulder seasons” — October, or March and April — when there’s more moisture and colder temperatures.
“We don’t get (April snowstorms) every year, but they can be impactful with heavy wet snow. We’ll probably be OK after a couple of days,” Sherburn said. “It’s still a little too soon to tell if this is the last one we’ll have. We could get more snow (later) but there’s nothing big on the horizon.”