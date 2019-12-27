Winter set to make a return this weekend

After relatively mild December weather for the last couple of weeks, Mother Nature is expected to serve up a harsh return to winter reality this weekend.

The impending storm is one final blow of a stormy 2019, already the wettest year on record in Rapid City.

Just how harsh the reality check will be, however, remains to be seen for western South Dakota, Rapid City and the Black Hills.

The wintry blast has already dropped heavy rain in southern California and deep snow in higher elevations of Arizona and Colorado.

The storm is forecast to intensify as it sweeps into the northern Great Plains, prompting the National Weather Service in Rapid City to issue a winter weather advisory from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The advisory covers the Black Hills, which includes Rapid City, Edgemont, Hot Springs, Hill City, Mount Rushmore, Custer, Hermosa, Newcastle, Wyo., and Upton, Wyo.

The storm’s exact track will determine how much snow the area will receive, starting late Friday night into Saturday.

“It’s still kind of variable for where we are, just because of how it’s setting up,” Alzina Foscato, National Weather Service meteorologist of Rapid City, said Friday.