Winter set to make a return this weekend

After relatively mild December weather for the last couple of weeks, Mother Nature is expected to serve up a harsh return to winter reality this weekend.
The impending storm is one final blow of a stormy 2019, already the wettest year on record in Rapid City.
Just how harsh the reality check will be, however, remains to be seen for western South Dakota, Rapid City and the Black Hills.
The wintry blast has already dropped heavy rain in southern California and deep snow in higher elevations of Arizona and Colorado.
The storm is forecast to intensify as it sweeps into the northern Great Plains, prompting the National Weather Service in Rapid City to issue a winter weather advisory from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The advisory covers the Black Hills, which includes Rapid City, Edgemont, Hot Springs, Hill City, Mount Rushmore, Custer, Hermosa, Newcastle, Wyo., and Upton, Wyo.
The storm’s exact track will determine how much snow the area will receive, starting late Friday night into Saturday.
“It’s still kind of variable for where we are, just because of how it’s setting up,” Alzina Foscato, National Weather Service meteorologist of Rapid City, said Friday.
“We’re kind of in that transition of being if it moves a little bit further west of us, then we could see more snow, and if stays to the east, we could get less,” she said.
Foscato said Rapid City and the Black Hills area should receive the majority of snowfall starting late on Friday night and early Saturday morning.
After a midday lull, another round of snow will bring lesser amounts to the area on Saturday night and early Sunday.
“It’s still the same system, but the way it’s moving can bring us just a few more inches on that Saturday night, Sunday period,” Foscato said.
Overall, the National Weather Service is forecasting up to five inches of snow accumulation for the area, while south central and eastern South Dakota are bracing for a mixture of freezing rain and snow, with much heavier snow and winds producing blizzard conditions in the east.
“We know they’re going to get significant snow out to the east of us,” Foscato said.
Sunday calls for partly sunny skies and a 30 percent chance of snow.
Patchy blowing snow from winds ranging from 23 to 25 miles per hour with gusts as high as 36 mph could limit visibility and keep roadways slick in the region.
“Even in town, visibility can go down pretty quickly with high winds and snow,” Foscato said.
Blustery conditions could persist into Monday, before sunny skies and highs in the low 40s return on Tuesday.
The long-range forecast calls for a chance of rain and snow on New Year’s Day and for the remainder of the week.