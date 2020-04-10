Winter storm expected to slam Black Hills on Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Friday's temperatures around the Black Hills reached the mid-60s, but a seasonal change is underway for Easter weekend, with the National Weather Service issuing a winter storm warning until noon Sunday.

Weekend snow, up to 10 inches, is possible in Rapid City and over a foot of accumulation is likely in many parts of the higher elevations.

Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Rapid City issued the winter storm warning for the northern foothills, the Rapid City area and the Sturgis/Piedmont foothills, making a potential mess for those social-distancing Easter egg hunts and church services across southern South Dakota and northern Nebraska.

The warning is in effect from noon Saturday until noon Sunday, with temperatures as low as the teens and highs in the 30s.

The National Weather Service in Rapid City said the heaviest snowfall will be from Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Snow totals of six to nine inches are expected across southern South Dakota, with amounts over a foot possible across the Black Hills.

Additionally, the National Weather Service's forecast said some upslope enhancement could produce nine to 12 inches of snowfall across the foothills from the Spearfish to Sturgis areas.

The remainder of the plains areas should see three to seven inches of snow. Breezy northerly winds will also support areas of blowing and drifting snow late Saturday night into Sunday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.