Winter storm expected to wallop the Black Hills; Rapid City could get several inches of snow

Conditions will deteriorate rapidly in the Nebraska Panhandle, Wyoming and Colorado where the National Weather Service is calling the winter storm "historic."

The weather service issued a blizzard warning for Chadron, Nebraska, beginning Saturday night and going through Monday. More than two feet of snow is possible with winds gusting to as high as 60 mph in the Panhandle.

This weekend's winter storm will have a major impact on ranchers in the Nebraska Panhandle and southwest South Dakota plains just as the spring calving season begins.

"Area ranchers can expect severe impacts to newborn livestock. Snow will also be plentiful and heavy, laden with liquid," the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, said. "Snow drifts will be a hazard to livestock. Liquid precipitation could be detrimental. Take action to protect your herd."

In Rapid City, officials are warning residents to be prepared for the weekend storm.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fire Chief Jason Culberson said to stock up on all non-essential items before a no-travel advisory is issued.