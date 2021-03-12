Winter storm expected to wallop the Black Hills; Rapid City could get several inches of snow

A significant winter storm will impact southwest South Dakota during the overnight hours Saturday through Monday morning, with more than a foot of snow possible in the central and southern Black Hills.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Friday for the Black Hills and a winter storm watch for the southern plains.
Between 8 to 16 inches of snow is expected in Hill City, Mount Rushmore, Deerfield, Hisega, Mystic, Pactola, Rochford, Rockerville, Custer, Jewel Cave, Pringle, Custer State Park, Wind Cave National Park, Edgemont, Hot Springs, Ardmore, Hermosa, Buffalo Gap, and Fairburn.
In the Northern Hills, anywhere between 10 to 15 inches is expected in Lead, Deadwood, Brownsville, Cheyenne Crossing, Galena and Nemo.
For Rapid City, Sturgis, Spearfish, Piedmont and Summerset, more than 6 inches of snow is forecast, the National Weather Service said.
"A strong winter storm will bring heavy wet snow to portions of the central and northern plains this weekend. Due to the warmer nature of this storm, snow amounts will largely be dependent on elevation," a bulletin from the National Weather Service in Rapid City said Friday. "Confidence is rather high that significant accumulations will occur in the Black Hills and far southwest South Dakota, as well as higher elevations of northeastern Wyoming. Accumulations farther east onto the South Dakota plains are more difficult to predict and will be dependent on elevation."
Conditions will deteriorate rapidly in the Nebraska Panhandle, Wyoming and Colorado where the National Weather Service is calling the winter storm "historic."
The weather service issued a blizzard warning for Chadron, Nebraska, beginning Saturday night and going through Monday. More than two feet of snow is possible with winds gusting to as high as 60 mph in the Panhandle.
This weekend's winter storm will have a major impact on ranchers in the Nebraska Panhandle and southwest South Dakota plains just as the spring calving season begins.
"Area ranchers can expect severe impacts to newborn livestock. Snow will also be plentiful and heavy, laden with liquid," the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, said. "Snow drifts will be a hazard to livestock. Liquid precipitation could be detrimental. Take action to protect your herd."
In Rapid City, officials are warning residents to be prepared for the weekend storm.
Fire Chief Jason Culberson said to stock up on all non-essential items before a no-travel advisory is issued.
"Those with special health concerns may want to have on hand an extra couple of days of critical medical supplies. Particularly, those with oxygen concentrators may want reserve tanks in the event of a power outage," Culberson said. "Also, ensure you have properly working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Please be careful when shoveling heavy wet snow if you need help clearing your path do not be afraid to ask your friends or neighbors for help."
Rapid City Street Department Superintendent Dale Pfeifle said drivers need to make sure to remove ice and snow from their vehicles.
"With any storm, drive with caution, drive the road conditions and not the speed limit, always be prepared for changing road conditions even in different areas of the community and allow additional time to reach your destination," Pfeifle said. "Also with heavy, wet snow and with varying day/night temperatures in the days after an event, shovel or push snow into areas of your yard that won’t melt across sidewalks, driveways and streets that may freeze up and cause a safety hazard for yourself, pedestrians and drivers."
Pennington County Emergency Management officials are recommending a winter travel survival kit for vehicles and to assemble emergency items at home in case of being homebound or in the event of a power outage.
In case of significant weather impacts, Rapid City municipal government and Pennington County will provide public impact messages using a text message notification system, city spokesman Darrell Shoemaker said.
To receive alert messages, text any of the following codes to 888777:
RCSnow — Includes messages about downtown snow alert declarations, closures of city operations such as Landfill, Library, Rapid Transit, Airport and City Hall.
PCSnow: Includes travel advisories in the county, closures of county administrative offices and more.
RCImpact: City impacts such as major accidents with road closures, utility line failures with traffic impacts, police and fire alerts impacting traffic or specific neighborhood residents.
PCImpact: County events could include accidents with traffic impacts, fire with evacuations or closures, law enforcement events requiring public notification.
The information and instructions for the messaging system can be found online at https://www.pennco.org/textalerts.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.