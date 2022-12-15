Winter storm forces closures, delays for a third day

Residents across much of South Dakota and the surrounding region are dealing with closures and delays for a third day as Winter Storm Diaz continues to pummel the area with high winds, significant snowfall and white-out conditions.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation closed Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming line, less than 24 hours after reopening the same section. I-90 from Box Elder (Exit 67) to Mitchell is still closed.

Rapid City Pennington County Emergency Management is advising no travel for eastern Pennington County (east of Box Elder) due to low visibility.

The snow removal alert for Rapid City overnight Wednesday allowed for much of the downtown area to be cleared of excess snow. City Hall is open Thursday, along with the Seventh Circuit Court and Pennington County Administration. The Roosevelt Ice Arena is closed due to a heating issue, but the Swim Center is open.

Rapid City Solid Waste is operating and the Landfill is open. Solid Waste is collecting Tuesday’s routes on Thursday and will not be collecting recycling. Residents are advised to set their cans out today and leave them until they’re collected.

Rapid City Regional Airport advises they are experiencing delays due to the weather, with all morning flights reported late or canceled. Travelers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Ellsworth Air Force Base is closed to all non-essential personnel. The Base Exchange and Commissary will open at noon. The Shoppette opened at 9:30 a.m. and will stay open until 6 p.m.

Sturgis City Hall, Public Library and Community Center will open at noon Thursday. Garbage collection is also canceled. The city is under a no travel advisory as of Thursday morning, with extreme drifting making most roads impassable.

The City of Spearfish upgraded their no travel advisory to no travel allowed just before 7 a.m. Thursday. Spearfish Police Department says they received additional accumulation overnight. In a Facebook post they wrote “it is absolutely terrible out there.”

Lead issued an emergency-only travel order for December 15. City Hall and the Tri-City Rubble Site are both closed due to the storm.