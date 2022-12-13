Winter storm impacts felt across Western South Dakota

Thousands of residents across Western South Dakota are feeling the impact of this week’s winter storm. With high winds, potentially impressive snow totals and low visibility, businesses and governments from Spearfish to Porcupine are sending the same message: stay home and stay safe.

Interstate 90 is closed from Box Elder (Exit 67) to Chamberlain (Exit 265). I-90 from the Wyoming state line to Rapid City will close at 2 p.m.

Most municipal services in Rapid City have been suspended, including Rapid Transit, which closed at 8:30 a.m. City Hall, the Rapid City Public Library, Landfill, Swim Center, and Ice Arena are all closed.

Box Elder City Hall is also closed. Public Works will continue with snow removal unless conditions become too dangerous for maintenance crews.

The city of Spearfish issued a no travel advisory just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. City Hall and the Rec Center closed at 10 a.m.

Sturgis City Hall, Public Library, Community Center and Liquor Store are all closed. A no travel advisory are expected to be issued for Sturgis.

City of Deadwood offices are closed and the trolleys are not running. The Deadwood Rec Center closed at noon Tuesday.

There is a community-wide no travel order for the Pine Ridge Reservation. According to the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety, traveling after the order is in effect can result in a $350 citation for reckless driving.

A no travel advisory is also in place for the Rosebud Reservation, with administrative leave granted for tribal employees.

The Journal will continue to provide updates on road, school and municipal closures as the storm continues.