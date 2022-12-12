Winter storm may impact newspaper delivery

The anticipated winter storm may impact delivery of this week's print editions of the Rapid City Journal, Circulation Director Josh Hart said Monday.

"With the arrival of inclement weather in Rapid City, the Black Hills and surrounding area, newspaper delivery may be delayed or in some instances, postponed," Hart said. "The Rapid City Journal is committed to ensuring that our subscribers have up-to-date information about their delivery and subscriptions. We are also committed to the safety of our employees and carriers who deliver the newspaper. This storm might impact how we are able to safely get the print edition to your home."

Hart said the Journal will send an 8 a.m. phone call each morning for the next several days to all subscribers affected by delivery delays.

"Please wait until that time to contact us. But if you need to do so, call 1-877-525-6397 or email us at custservice@rapidcityjournal.com. We will respond as quickly as we can," he said.

Hart also reminded subscribers that they receive complimentary access to the Journal's electronic replica of the newspaper, or e-edition, at rapidcityjournal.com.

"If you have not activated your online subscription, please email custservice@rapidcityjournal.com with your name, address and phone number, and we can activate your complimentary online account for you," he said.

For the latest news and information on the winter storm, visit rapidcityjournal.com or download the Rapid City Journal app to your smartphone via the App Store on Apple devices and the Google Play Store on Android devices.