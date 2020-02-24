Winter storm sweeping through Black Hills

Rapid City school bond election voters setting out for the polls on Tuesday morning may face hazardous travel conditions, thanks to a fast-moving swirl of winter weather forecast to dump copious amounts of snowfall overnight on Monday.

“They’re just going to have to look at the road conditions and make their decisions so that they stay safe and give the crews a chance to get things cleaned up,” National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Helgeson of Rapid City said Monday.

The worst of the storm was expected to snarl travel overnight Monday with the between 4-6 inches of snow in the Rapid City area, but also be well on its way out of the area Tuesday.

“Things should improve rapidly by lunchtime (Tuesday),” Helgeson said.

The Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Northern Black Hills with Spearfish and Sturgis bracing for 9-13 inches of snow and higher elevations of the Hills set to receive up to 18 inches of snowfall.

Helgeson said classic upslope conditions from a low-pressure trough extending from western Nebraska through eastern Montana are responsible for the heavy snowfall over the northern and central Black Hills