Winter storm sweeping through Black Hills

Rapid City school bond election voters setting out for the polls on Tuesday morning may face hazardous travel conditions, thanks to a fast-moving swirl of winter weather forecast to dump copious amounts of snowfall overnight on Monday.
“They’re just going to have to look at the road conditions and make their decisions so that they stay safe and give the crews a chance to get things cleaned up,” National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Helgeson of Rapid City said Monday.
The worst of the storm was expected to snarl travel overnight Monday with the between 4-6 inches of snow in the Rapid City area, but also be well on its way out of the area Tuesday.
“Things should improve rapidly by lunchtime (Tuesday),” Helgeson said.
The Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Northern Black Hills with Spearfish and Sturgis bracing for 9-13 inches of snow and higher elevations of the Hills set to receive up to 18 inches of snowfall.
Helgeson said classic upslope conditions from a low-pressure trough extending from western Nebraska through eastern Montana are responsible for the heavy snowfall over the northern and central Black Hills
"It’s a nice set-up for upslope conditions, with a northerly wind that’s going to feed moisture up the hills and it’s really going to come down (Monday night),” Helgeson said.
Gusty winds of between 20 and 40 miles per hour were also forecast but were expected to die down before the brunt of the snowfall Monday night.
“We’re still going to have blowing snow, but it isn’t going to be one of those barn burners that we’ve seen the past,” Helgeson said.
Clear skies Monday morning quickly gave way to overcast conditions, with snow falling by late Monday morning in the Northern Hills.
Travel conditions deteriorated quickly as slush began to build on road surfaces still warm from weekend temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Tony Mangan, spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety in Pierre, said Highway Patrol troopers were responding to a number of storm-related crashes, including one non-injury accident involving a jack-knifed semitrailer blocking the westbound lane of Interstate 90 Exit 10 at Spearfish.
Mangan said the driver of the Volvo semi overcorrected after hitting a patch of slush on the right side of the lane at about 11:51 p.m.
With both westbound lanes blocked, traffic was routed up the Exit 10 off-ramp. The road was cleared and reopened just after 1 p.m., Mangan said.
“Troopers are responding to accidents all around the hills,” Mangan said.