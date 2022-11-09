 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter storm system to impact western South Dakota through Thursday

Winter Storm

A map from the National Weather Service in Rapid City shows multiple winter weather advisories and warnings in effect for the western half of South Dakota from Wednesday evening and most of the day Thursday.

 Courtesy, National Weather Service

Multiple winter weather advisories and warnings are in effect for western South Dakota as a strong storm system is expected to impact the area through Thursday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, the most severe winter weather conditions will be in north-central portions of the state. A blizzard warning has been issued for all day Thursday in Campbell, Corson, Dewey and Walworth counties. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches with high winds are expected as the storm moves through the area.

Closer to the northern and eastern plains surrounding the Black Hills, a winter storm warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday for Butte, Haakon, Harding, northern Meade and Ziebach counties. The National Weather Service in Rapid City said snowfall accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and gusty winds up to 40 mph are expected.

The Black Hills, foothills and southern plains will see light to moderate accumulations of snow, the weather service said. Several winter weather advisories are in effect throughout Thursday for anywhere between a trace of snow to up to 5 inches. In Rapid City, Box Elder, Sturgis, Custer, Hot Springs and Pine Ridge, forecasters are calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow.

People are also reading…

Higher amounts are expected in the Northern Hills with Spearfish, Deadwood and Lead receiving 2 to 5 inches of snow, with some higher amounts possible in the upper elevations.

Further to the east in Jones, Lyman and Stanley counties, an ice storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Central Thursday and then a winter weather advisory will take over until 6 p.m. Central. Total ice accumulation of one-tenth to two-fifths of an inch is expected, followed by up to 2 inches of snow.

Temperatures will remain below freezing through mid-day Saturday, with overnight lows in the teens and single digits. Some areas in northwest and north central South Dakota will have overnight lows below zero. Another cold, but dry air mass will move through the area Saturday night, returning below freezing temperatures through at least Monday.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

