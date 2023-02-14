Rapid City is predicted to be spared from the brunt of Tuesday and Wednesday's winter storm, but residents in the Northern Hills and northeastern Wyoming can expect heavy snow.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. Mountain Wednesday for much of western South Dakota, while a winter storm warning is in effect for the Northern Hills for the same time frame.

According to Susan Sanders, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service Rapid City office, Pennington County and the plains will not be hit as hard.

"Things are going to be worse in the Northern Hills like they typically are with north/northwest winds," Sanders said. "Those winds push moisture up the Northern Hills near Spearfish and Sundance and then it condenses and falls near Lead and Deadwood. That's why Rapid City doesn't generally get as much snow when we have this kind of weather pattern."

Total snow accumulations are forecast to be of up to 2 inches and winds gusting as high as 55 mph in Rapid City. In the Northern Hills, anywhere between 8 inches and a foot of snow is possible.

"It'll be warming up again for the weekend not quite as warm as the temperatures in the 60s we had yesterday. And then there's another chance of snow next week," Sanders said.