Winter storm to bring several inches of snow, blizzard conditions through Thursday

A significant winter storm packed with blizzard conditions including more than 2 feet of snow in some areas and winds over 60 mph will impact western South Dakota through Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a blizzard warning for most of the western half of the state, with a slight downgrade to a winter storm warning for Rapid City itself and areas that will be protected on the eastern slope of the Black Hills through Thursday.

The strong winter storm will impact the region late Monday through Wednesday night, with heavy snow, wind, and mixed precipitation for much of northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota.

"Six inches or more of snow is expected in most areas, with a good portion of far northeast Wyoming and the western South Dakota plains having high potential for over a foot of snow," the weather service said in a Monday morning briefing. "Favored areas of the northern Black Hills could receive over 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds gusting 40 to over 50 mph at times on the plains, will support blizzard conditions at times."

Further east toward south central South Dakota, there will be the potential for freezing rain and sleet with icing possible, the weather service said.

"Some uncertainty still remains at this time with respect to the track, duration, and intensity of the storm, which will impact snow amounts and winds," a bulletin from the weather service said Monday. "This is especially the case for the central and southern Black Hills area — including Rapid City, Custer, Newcastle, and Hermosa — where downslope drying could highly affect snow amounts."

According to the latest forecast Monday morning, Rapid City could see between 7 and 12 inches of snow. In the Northern Hills , specifically in areas of Lawrence County, 2 feet of snow or more is expected around Lead-Deadwood and Spearfish. Belle Fourche is forecast to receive anywhere between 19 and 27 inches of snow.

Another pocket of heavy snow is forecast for the plains east of Rapid City. The Pine Ridge Reservation can expect between 18 and 24 inches of snow through Thursday. Wall can expect 15 to 20 inches and Philip is forecast to receive up to 2 feet of snow.

Across the Meade County plains and Butte, Harding, Perkins and Ziebach counties, the National Weather Service said to expect a foot or more of snow.

The winter storm is expected to include winds of 40 to 50 mph, with higher gusts possible, making travel impossible with blowing and drifting snow, the weather service said. Multiple road closures and no travel advisories are likely throughout western South Dakota.