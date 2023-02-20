The first of two rounds of snow is expected to primarily impact northwestern South Dakota and higher elevations of the northern of central Black Hills Monday night and Tuesday, before spreading to the rest of West River through Thursday.

According to Kyle Carstens, a lead forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, the entire area will see at least eight to 10 inches with some areas getting as much as a foot of snow.

"With the northeast winds, the storm could focus some of the heavier snow along the northeastern side of the Black Hills, including the Rapid City area," Carstens said. "We could see higher amounts, especially the west side of town and into the Sturgis-Piedmont area."

After temperatures rise to around 50 degrees Tuesday afternoon, there is a small window when Rapid City could see rain. Then more widespread heavy snow will arrive late Tuesday night and into Wednesday with several more inches of snow expected.

Carstens said these conditions could make travel especially dangerous.

"When the sun sets tomorrow it'll be right around freezing and around zero by Wednesday morning. Any roads that are wet are going to develop ice," Carstens said. "Of course it's going to snow on top of that, so it's going to make for some slick roads when the snow starts falling tomorrow night."

A combination of heavy snow and breezy winds will lead to dangerous or impossible travel conditions across northeastern Wyoming and western South Dakota through early Thursday. Carstens said if you do need to travel, you need to be equipped to wait out the storm in your car.

"You should have an emergency supply kit, blankets, extra boots, and gloves. You want to be able to stay warm in your vehicle. Because if you get stranded and you're not prepared, it could be a life threatening situation pretty quickly," Carstens said.

Dangerously cold arctic air will accompany snow with wind chills as low as 30 to 40 below zero expected across the area Wednesday morning through at least Thursday.

Rapid City should see a nice warm-up beginning Saturday, with weekend high temperatures in the low- to upper-40s.