Winter storm will impact Wednesday's newspaper delivery

The winter storm and the closure of Interstate 90 will impact delivery of this week's print editions of the Rapid City Journal, Circulation Director Josh Hart said Tuesday.

Hart said subscribers outside of Rapid City will not receive a print edition of the Wednesday newspaper delivered on Wednesday. Instead, the delivery of Wednesday's newspaper will be postponed and delivered with a future edition once weather conditions improve.

"With the closure of the interstate and no travel advisories in effect throughout the area, the Journal and our partners at the United States Postal Service are unable to safely distribute the newspaper Wednesday," Hart said. "Once conditions improve, we will get all past print issues of the newspaper out for delivery."

Print delivery subscribers within the Rapid City limits may also see a delay in receiving Wednesday's newspaper, depending on overnight weather conditions. Hart said the Journal's delivery team will make a decision during the overnight hours.

"In Rapid City, we will make a judgment call early Wednesday morning on whether or not it is safe to deliver the newspaper," he said. "We will send out a phone alert to all subscribers in Rapid City at 8 a.m. Wednesday if delivery is delayed."

Hart said the Rapid City Journal is committed to ensuring that subscribers have up-to-date information about their delivery and subscriptions.

"We are also committed to the safety of our employees and carriers who deliver the newspaper," he said. "This storm might impact how we are able to safely get the print edition to your home.

"Please wait until after 8 a.m. Wednesday to contact us, depending on whether or not we send out the phone alert about delivery issues. But if you need to do so, call 1-877-525-6397 or email us at custservice@rapidcityjournal.com. We will respond as quickly as we can."

Hart also reminded subscribers that they receive complimentary access to the Journal's electronic replica of the newspaper, or e-edition, at rapidcityjournal.com.

"If you have not activated your online subscription, please email custservice@rapidcityjournal.com with your name, address and phone number, and we can activate your complimentary online account for you," he said.

For the latest news and information on the winter storm, visit rapidcityjournal.com or download the Rapid City Journal app to your smartphone via the App Store on Apple devices and the Google Play Store on Android devices.