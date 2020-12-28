Winter weather to affect Black Hills region Monday night, Tuesday

Winter weather is expected to affect the Black Hills region during the overnight hours and lasting into Tuesday, with anywhere between two to six inches of snow.

The National Weather Service in Rapid City issued a winter weather advisory for Monday night until 5 p.m. Tuesday, but the forecast snow accumulation will vary greatly based on location.

According to a bulletin issued Monday afternoon, Rapid City is expected to see total snow accumulation of two to four inches, with slippery road conditions, patchy blowing snow and reduced visibility. The same forecast includes areas of the Pine Ridge Reservation, Hill City, Keystone and portions of the surrounding plains.

Higher snow accumulations of between three to six inches are expected in the Southern Hills area, including Hot Springs, Custer and Hermosa, the National Weather Service said.

The Northern Hills and Wyoming Black Hills are expected to receive lesser amounts of snow, anywhere between two to three inches, in Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis.

The Nebraska panhandle, including the Chadron area, could receive up to 5 inches of snow through Tuesday.