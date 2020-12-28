 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter weather to affect Black Hills region Monday night, Tuesday
alert top story

Winter weather to affect Black Hills region Monday night, Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Snow (copy)

Snow covers Rapid City from an earlier winter storm on Oct. 22, 2020. The National Weather Service is forecasting between two to six inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday throughout the Black Hills region.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Winter weather is expected to affect the Black Hills region during the overnight hours and lasting into Tuesday, with anywhere between two to six inches of snow.

The National Weather Service in Rapid City issued a winter weather advisory for Monday night until 5 p.m. Tuesday, but the forecast snow accumulation will vary greatly based on location.

According to a bulletin issued Monday afternoon, Rapid City is expected to see total snow accumulation of two to four inches, with slippery road conditions, patchy blowing snow and reduced visibility. The same forecast includes areas of the Pine Ridge Reservation, Hill City, Keystone and portions of the surrounding plains.

Higher snow accumulations of between three to six inches are expected in the Southern Hills area, including Hot Springs, Custer and Hermosa, the National Weather Service said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Northern Hills and Wyoming Black Hills are expected to receive lesser amounts of snow, anywhere between two to three inches, in Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis.

The Nebraska panhandle, including the Chadron area, could receive up to 5 inches of snow through Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the culprit of the winter blast is a potent system that will move into the central and northern Plains of the United States Monday night and persist throughout the day Tuesday. Higher amounts of winter precipitation will form from south central South Dakota and spread through central Iowa.

In the Rapid City area, Tuesday's high temperature is expected to remain near freezing. Tuesday into Wednesday, low temperatures are expected to drop into the upper-teens with gusty winds.

The National Weather Service said conditions should moderate with high temperatures in the 40s for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 26
Local

Your Two Cents for Dec. 26

Can we all agree that we do not ever want to hear these hollow words again? “The United States Senate is the most deliberative legislative bod…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 23
Local

Your Two Cents for Dec. 23

Tonchi Weaver seems to think she speaks for everyone. She does not. I would suggest she use her time to help people in our community who have …

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Terry Peak Ski Area opens for the season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News