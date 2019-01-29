It may not feel like it, but Rapid City is dodging the brunt of a brutal cold spell sweeping across the Midwest.
As temperatures in Rapid City hovered just above single digits around midday Tuesday, many areas in eastern South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota and western Wisconsin were experiencing wind chills of around 50 below zero.
Around 4 p.m. local time, the temperature in Pierre was 3 below with a wind chill of 26 below. In Sioux Falls, it was 10 below with a minus 39 wind chill. In Fargo, N.D., the mercury had dropped to minus 25 with a wind chill of 56 below.
It was 6 degrees and the wind chill was around 14 degrees below zero at around 6:30 p.m. in Rapid City.
The extreme cold prompted the Rapid City Area School District to announce a two-hour delay today for its schools. The United States Postal Service has canceled all deliveries and pick-ups today in North and South Dakota. Local offices will remain open, however.
Looking ahead, Rapid City residents can again count themselves fortunate. While today calls for a high of 18 degrees and a wind chill between zero and 5 below, the temperature will start to rise through the night to around 25 degrees by 4 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday’s high in Rapid City is forecast to be 45 degrees.
“We’re kind of on the edge of the column of cold air,” Shane Eagan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Rapid City office, said Tuesday. “It’s sideswiping our area. The brunt of the truly arctic air is headed to our east.”
In cities and states east and north of Rapid City, the bitter cold is expected to stick around for a more extended stay. Eagan said eastern South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota may flirt with record lows today — not including the wind chill — with Pierre expecting a high of minus 2, Sioux Falls at minus 11, Fargo at minus 20, and Minneapolis at minus 16. Later in the week, areas in Iowa, Illinois, Michigan and the Great Lakes region may also approach record lows.
The extreme weather prompted a tweet from President Donald Trump on Tuesday, when he noted that temperatures were approaching “the coldest ever recorded” before questioning why such weather events were possible in a time when global warming, or climate change, is widely accepted as a scientific fact.
Eagan has an answer.
“Attributing one event to climate is disingenuous,” he said. “This is just weather, and it happens to be anomalously cold.”
Bill Capehart, director of the Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences Program at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, took it a step further.
“When people talk about global warming stopping … they’re usually not looking at the long-term forecast or hoping no one else is,” Capehart said.
Using a singular weather event like the current cold spell and extrapolating it to a much broader conclusion of the world’s climate is misguided, he said, noting that people often take an isolated weather event and “that’s when people decide that history starts.”
“We have a word for [this weather],” he said. “It’s called winter.”
The bitter cold weather in the Midwest this week is caused by a circulating system of cold air that typically sits above the poles and Arctic Ocean, known as the polar vortex.
Usually, the polar vortex remains relatively stationary. But its recent, unusual southerly migration is believed to be in part because the vortex has slowly weakened over the years as the volume of sea ice dwindles, creating more open water in the Arctic Ocean and thus increasing the exchange of heat between the Arctic and the lower atmosphere. Once weakened, it can effectively split into different pieces and move elsewhere. Parts of Siberia and central Canada are also currently being hammered with cold weather from the migration of the vortex.
“The ice has been going down quite a while,” Capehart said.
Warmer days, meanwhile, are just around the corner.
The forecast highs are 55 on Friday and 53 on Saturday in Rapid City.