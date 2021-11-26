With 60th anniversary coming, Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks volunteers

When Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills holds an open house for its 60th anniversary on Tuesday, its leaders hope some of the visitors decide to linger beyond the celebration.

The organization will present its open house from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at 425 Kansas City St. in Rapid City. Executive Director Nicole Burdick said plenty of food – including desserts – will be available.

And Big Brothers Big Sisters needs volunteers.

Burdick said 37 children – or “littles” – are on the immediate waiting list, with another 20 or so children to be added soon to that list, Burdick said. Adults who would like to mentor them are welcome.

And the reasons those children need mentors, Burdick said, vary wildly.

“Every child, every human being, needs a mentor in their life,” said Burdick, whose daughters have big sisters – or “bigs” – of their own. Burdick and Development Director Kris Simmons wanted to emphasize that children from many parts of the community, including foster care, have been paired with big brothers or big sisters.

“As a society we often look at the demographics,” Burdick said. “We have poverty, we have low income, we have middle income, we have high income. For us, that’s all meshed together.”

Simmons added, “You can’t put these kids in boxes with pretty little labels.”

Burdick said big brothers and big sisters must be 18 years old, and she said a commitment of one year is important. She said that the adults should also should be ready to meet with their little brothers or sisters at least two times a month – a number that often grows as the two become acquainted, she said.

Burdick and Simmons described children's socializing needs as especially acute after an interruption of in-person meetings during the heart of the pandemic. Burdick also noted, though, that the big brothers and big sisters took to Zoom as effectively as they could when meetings were held virtually.

“The cool thing is that a lot of the bigs took it upon themselves (to help),” Burdick said, using Zoom to help their little brothers and little sisters with their homework and with other tasks.

Burdick said the children have been meeting in person with their big brothers and big sisters since roughly the beginning of the school year – and the children’s needs in some cases have intensified compared with a couple of years ago. They may need more help socializing, Burdick explained, and the big brothers and big sisters who work with them need – at least in some cases – more training and staff support than in the past.

“We’re seeing a lot more need for education for our bigs,” she said.

Burdick said the baseline training that the “bigs” receive has remained consistent for some time, but she noted additional resources that are available to the big brothers and big sisters if children are experiencing extra anxiety. Burdick said the organization also has access to new training material to help mentors more effectively support children with questions related to LGBTQ issues.

Simmons noted middle school as a time when children’s needs for mentorship become particularly pronounced.

“Fifth grade up to 9th grade is a pretty rough time,” Simmons said. “You have parents saying, ‘My kid’s going through these changes. They just need a friend, somebody who’s going to support them.’”

Burdick’s own daughters have been assigned big sisters, illustrating just how frequently children in any sort of family situation might benefit from the program. The two girls talked about the sorts of subjects they like to share with their big sisters.

“We like talking about video games,” said Alexandria, 11. “She likes to talk about Star Wars, and we talk about Lord of the Rings.”

Riley, 9, said she shares an interest in art with her big sister.

“We have a lot of common interests,” she said, “like crafting, art, making messes.”

Burdick invited people interested in volunteering to come in and ask questions on Tuesday.

“We want everybody to show up,” she said. “Just come, eat food, have fun. Meet myself, Kris (Simmons), staff, the board of directors. You’ll get to meet bigs and littles. Everybody will be here.”

Burdick said people could also come by on Saturday, starting at about 10 a.m. and extending into early afternoon, as they decorate in preparation for the anniversary celebration.

For more information call 605-343-1488.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.