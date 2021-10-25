With hundreds of children waiting, CASA seeks volunteers

For Mary Shervheim-Mathews, becoming a friend may be the most fundamental service a volunteer can provide to a child in the custody of the state.

“I let them know that I’m here for them,” she said. “That’s my job. To be a friend and to look out for them.”

Shervheim-Mathews is among 56 volunteers with the Seventh Circuit Court Appointed Special Advocate Program, with an office in Rapid City. The program covers Pennington, Custer and Fall River counties. Recent records show that 445 children are in state custody, with 79 assigned to CASA volunteers. Children may be in state custody for reasons of abuse and neglect – and neglect, explained CASA staff members, can refer to a variety of situations in which children are not receiving the care they need.

“It’s unfortunate that there aren’t enough CASA volunteers to be with a child in every case,” said Leah Drummond, who’s volunteered with CASA for about four years.

CASA volunteers talk with children regularly, often becoming friends with them or new and vital presences in their lives. They also advocate for them, providing information in a court report and staying in close contact with caseworkers from the South Dakota Department of Social Services.

And given the ratio of children to volunteers, CASA staff members are actively seeking more volunteers to work with children. The amount of time volunteers might spend with children varies, with about three to five hours a month serving as a solid minimum, according to Kehala Two Bulls, executive director of the Seventh Circuit CASA.

“I think people can make a significant impact in three to five hours a month,” she said. She noted that volunteers should consider the commitment to be for at least a year, or until the cases are completed.

The range of tasks performed by volunteers is wide, with some leading to formal recommendations and others that simply help children navigate their lives during difficult times.

“CASAs might, for example, have specific recommendations about the need for speech therapy or sibling contact,” Two Bull said. “Not all children in sibling sets are placed in the same home.”

Bailey Peden, a CASA volunteer coordinator, noted other sorts of services that might be provided.

“One volunteer helped to teach a teenager how to drive,” she said. “Who else was around to do that?”

Shervheim-Mathews noted that she’s talked to case workers about the child’s placement, as well.

“All I want is for kids to be in the best environment they can be in,” she said.

CASA records show that about 75 percent of the children in state custody are children enrolled or eligible to be enrolled in a federally recognized tribe. Two Bulls emphasized the importance of the 1978 federal Indian Child Welfare Act, designed to ensure that states place Native children within family and Native culture whenever possible.

“The most harmful thing is for children to be placed outside of their family and their culture,” she said.“It’s why the placement preferences exist. It’s extremely difficult because individual workers do not have enough resources, do not have enough connections and do not have enough support.”

She noted the difficulty for children when they are placed in temporary homes for extended periods and then later moved to homes within their family or culture. The best thing to do, she said, “would be to follow ICWA from the beginning.”

Then she added: “The best possible thing is for families to experience healing and be reunited.”

Emma LaPlante, a volunteer coordinator and an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, said sharing a cultural background can be particularly helpful with older children.

CASA staff members also noted a limited number of foster homes in the area, leading to placements of many children outside of the area. That means CASA volunteers might use Zoom or other technology to meet with children.

Larry Mayes, who’s volunteered for about two and a half years, recalled working with a child in a care facility in Sioux Falls.

“We did Zoom meetings about once a month,” he said. “They were interesting. He had a really, really good case worker who helped facilitate our meetings. She gave me hints of things to do. We would play chess together on Zoom, for example."

But Mayes also noted the limitations of such virtual interaction.

“It’s not as rewarding as it is when you’re face to face,” he said. “You can get instant feedback from a child if you’re looking them in the eye.”

Sometimes a CASA volunteer’s interaction with a child might continue after the case is closed. Shervheim-Mathews described such a relationship after the family she was working with reunited.

“They allowed me to be part of the family, which is cool,” she said. “To see the unification is gratifying. It felt good to see how hard some parents will work for their children.”

LaPlante and Peden noted some key qualities they seek in prospective volunteers.

“You want somebody that’s caring, somebody who’s going to be there, who’s going to be consistent,” LaPlante said.

Beden added: “We really need people who are going to put above and beyond everything what the child’s reality is. Accept children for whatever gender they identify as, accept what their priorities are, accept what their cultural practices are. Not somebody who’s coming in to insert a template of a religious value system or a personal value system onto a child.”

Drummond stressed that a volunteer with a busy schedule can still make strong contributions. She noted that she’s working full-time and working on a master’s degree in counseling.

“I think there’s an assumption that being a CASA volunteer is really time-consuming, and if you have a full-time job or if you’re in school you just won’t be able to do it,” she said. “But that’s not true. I work full-time and I’m pursuing a master’s degree, so it’s possible to do it.”

Mayes emphasized sincerity as an important – and to a child, a very obvious – quality.

“A child needs that positive influence, the smiling face that doesn’t have any hidden agendas,” he said. “Kids are really quick to pick up on insincerity. They really have a good antenna for that. If you’re sincere with them, that means so much to them. They’ll start opening up to you pretty quick once they figure out that you’re legitimate.”

Two Bulls said people interested in volunteering can go to https://www.casaofrapidcity.org/ and open the “volunteer” link for an application.

