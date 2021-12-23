With route expansion looming, Meals on Wheels seeks volunteers

Heading deeper in the cold months, Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota is expanding its routes in Rapid City in response to a growing need. And the non-profit organization is seeking volunteer drivers – along with other volunteers – to make the expansion possible.

“We have been needing to do this,” said Cheree Pederson, community resource coordinator. “We like to have (drivers) stay within an hour and 15 minutes max on their routes.”

Staying in that range keeps the food warm and also preserves the chance to interact with people receiving meals.

“It gives them time to spend a few more minutes with our seniors who are on the route,” said Pederson, speaking in the program’s Rapid City kitchen on Philadelphia Street.

Pederson said 105 volunteer drivers are contributing to 21 Rapid City routes right now, with five drivers sharing a single route. Each driver takes a day of the week, and Pederson said about 1,000 meals are served each day in Rapid City.

In January, Meals on Wheels will create two more routes in the city, opening up the need for 10 more volunteer drivers. Pederson said volunteers are asked to make at least a three-month commitment.

Current volunteer drivers note the importance not only of delivering nutrition, but also of serving social needs.

“A lot of the people are lonely,” said Tom Baumgartner, who volunteers as a driver and also helps out in the kitchen. “Some of them say, ‘The only person I talked to today is the Meals on Wheels person.’”

Pederson noted that drivers wear masks and practice social distancing as they interact with the people receiving meals.

Ed Adams, a volunteer who, like Baumgartner, helps out in the kitchen and as a driver, said he enjoyed the activity and the frequent interaction with people.

“It’s good community service, and you’re busy,” he said. “It’s not like you’re standing around or anything.”

The range of volunteer tasks is wide, including driving and various kinds of preparation. And while the new routes most immediately open up new slots for drivers, Pederson said people who want to volunteer in other capacities are welcome, as well.

Those who have volunteered emphasize the role the work has played in their own lives, as well as the people they serve.

“I retired and I was looking for something to do that gives me purpose and direction,” said Bob Belchic, who’s been volunteering for more than a year.

Belchic retired in the rank of chief master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.

Belchic helps to pack coolers, prepare packaging and perform other tasks related to the food deliveries. He finds great camaraderie, he explained, among the people working in the kitchen.

“I gave them a Christmas card this morning,” he said with a smile. “I said, ‘Thank you for allowing me to be part of your family.’ They work well together; they’re cheerful – more cheerful than I am. They always bring me up.”

Pederson described some of the functions of the Meals on Wheels program, noting that the pandemic has increased a need that’s been present for a long time. Pointing out that the meals follow state guidelines for nutrition, she emphasized the role of nutrition in helping to allow people to stay in their homes.

“Our goal is for them to stay healthy and in their own homes for as long as possible,” she said.

She also described the social value of the program.

“Our volunteers get to know their people,” she said.

Pederson said the deliveries provide the opportunities for health and safety checks. Those play a particularly vital role for people who don’t have family in the area, but even if they do, Pederson explained, a frequent check-in creates an additional buffer of support.

The meal program primarily serves people 60 and older.

According to the organization’s website, “Anyone 60 years of age or older is welcome to participate. If the spouse of an eligible participant is under 60, he or she may qualify as well.”

The website also noted that the “program is supported through the Federal Older Americans Act, participant donations, the state of South Dakota and local fundraising efforts.”

Pederson said that people who live in one of the program’s dining sites – part of federal housing – also qualify for meals.

Pederson said the program covers a large area in western South Dakota, with kitchens in various locations. She also described the “country meals program” that brings meals to people in smaller communities within an hour of Rapid City.

“We see them once a week,” she said. “They get a hot meal and they get frozen meals, which we prepare in the kitchen, for the rest of the week.”

Denise Miller, manager of country meals and assistant manager of the Rapid City kitchen, has been doing the work for about seven and a half years and feels comfortable with the population she serves.

“When I went to college, I specialized in the older generation,” she said.

She pointed out that she talks to people receiving meals on the phone regularly.

“I get to talk to all my people once a week,” she said. “I get to find out what the dogs’ names are and little bits about themselves … I’m an outlet for them to sit and talk, even if it’s just for a few minutes.”

She said people might ask the drivers to do small errands, like picking up a newspaper or moving the garbage.

“They feel OK to ask us that,” she said.

Tim Schnider, who began in August as a community resource coordinator who assists Pederson, said he volunteered for four years before taking on the job. Schnider, along with others who have volunteered, said the work helped him as well as the people he served. At the time, he explained, he was working from home – pre-pandemic – and seeking more outside connections.

“I was working from home, and I wasn’t leaving my house enough,” Schnider said. “This seemed like the perfect thing to do.”

Pederson said people with questions about volunteering can call 605-394-6002 and ask for her or Schnider.

