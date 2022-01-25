With vigilance, COVID-19 relief could come in months, Monument Health official says

Signs of the spread of COVID-19 – specifically, the omicron variant – are multiplying through the community, from sparsely populated public offices to literal signs of store closures hanging from shop windows.

The latest testing results from Monument Health show that 44% of the people who’ve taken COVID-19 tests from the health system between Jan. 16 and Jan. 22 have tested positive.

That’s up from a 9.6% positivity rate on Dec. 25, according to Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health.

“That is unheard of,” Kurra said of the 44%. “We’ve never been that high.”

At the same time, new cases of influenza are diminishing.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the total for this flu season is still 81 times more than last season’s, or 5,755 cases compared to 71. Records also show that four people have died in the state this season from the flu, compared to two last season. But in recent weeks the numbers of new cases have been declining in South Dakota – and in other parts of the country – as the state’s health department website reveals: https://doh.sd.gov/diseases/infectious/flu/surveillance.aspx.

“When omicron took over, that’s about the time the decline (in cases of the flu) occurred,” Kurra said, noting that people may have changed their behavior with the entrance of omicron in ways that helped to fend off the flu. Kurra said behavior changes in surrounding communities may have contributed to the slow-down of the flu in South Dakota.

If the flu is declining in a lasting way this season, Kurra said, that could save at least some suffering in the midst of the omicron surge.

“When both flu and COVID are present in the same person, it can wreak havoc,” he said, though he noted that such co-infection appears to be fairly rare right now.

With regard to the omicron surge, Kurra said many of the familiar precautions are still effective, and he emphasized the importance of the vaccine and the booster. The booster, Kurra has maintained, is particularly vital in fending off serious cases of COVID-19 from the omicron variant.

But Kurra also noted a difference. The most important precaution, he said, remains the vaccine – followed by a booster – but the old cloth mask may not work as well with the arrival of omicron.

“If you can get hold of an N95 or a KN95 or a surgical mask, you should,” he said, noting that the masks need to fit tightly. He explained why the quality of mask matters more with omicron.

“You only need small amounts of the virus” for omicron to spread, he said. “In the case of delta and alpha, you needed larger viral loads, so a cloth mask was sufficient.”

Other factors remain fairly constant. Omicron, Kurra said, doesn’t appear to travel farther than the other variants – so the guidelines for social distancing can stay the same.

In Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment is 40, as of last Wednesday. Of those, 16 are vaccinated – a higher number than in past months. However, of the 10 ICU level patients being treated for COVID-19, all are unvaccinated. The same is true for the seven patients treated for COVID-19 on ventilators. They are all unvaccinated.

The omicron variant, Kurra, reiterated, “spreads more rapidly and you get more cases. Some of them will be folks who have underlying conditions and who will not get into the ICU, but who will end up in the hospital.”

Citing research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Kurra said that vaccines and boosters have shown strong effectiveness in preventing serious illness and death from the omicron variant.

He explained further, noting that vaccines and boosters are particularly potent in bolstering the body’s T cells, which are effective in preventing serious illness from omicron.

He said T cells include helper cells and killer cells.

“The helper cells augment the antibody response,” he said, and the killer cells “can detect which cells are infected and destroy the cells.”

Kurra said the Rapid City hospital continues to operate at capacity, with about 260 patients. He said hospital officials have not had to repurpose any additional space to accommodate patients, but he noted a persistent shortage of medical staff members in a range of positions.

“Every day has become for us a challenge,” he said.

But Kurra also envisioned a dissipation of omicron in the coming months, based on its behavior elsewhere, particularly if people act with care.

“We have to be vigilant in January, February and March, and once we are through that, I think we’ll be in good shape,” he said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.