Woman, 27, died in Skyline Drive crash, police say

A 27-year-old woman from Rapid City was identified as the person who died in a single-vehicle crash on Skyline Drive.

The Rapid City Police Department said Thursday that Kamry Prue was the driver and the one who died in the crash that happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after a 1999 Toyota 4Runner rolled several times down a steep embankment.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the police department, said the vehicle was traveling “significantly” faster than the 25 mph posted speed limit on the street in west Rapid City. He said skid marks and evidence gathered at the scene point to that conclusion.

Prue died at the hospital on Wednesday. There were four people in the car who were in their mid-20s or younger. Prue and one passenger, who was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, were ejected. The two other passengers were wearing seat belts and sustained minor injuries.

Alcohol is also believed to be a factor in the crash. Medina said a toxicology report is being completed, but results can take six to eight weeks.

Medina said there were 15 crashes along Skyline Drive over the past year and speed or alcohol are almost always factors in these crashes.

“Skyline Drive is not inherently dangerous,” he said. “People’s driving behaviors are the dangerous part associated with that. We just need people to drive the speed limit.”

He said the police department does extra patrols on the road when they can. He said if people see dangerous driving, they should call the department at its non-emergency line at 605-394-4131 to report it.

Medina said the department’s Critical Accident Reconstruction Team, or CART, investigates large scale crashes, including those that have significant injuries or fatalities. The team is composed of members of law enforcement trained in the science of crash reconstruction, he said. They look at the clues left after a crash to find speed, direction, and other components of a crash, including how many times the vehicle rolled over.

“It’s something we try and look at,” Medina said. “Sometimes you get it, sometimes you don’t.”

Medina said the CART team can tell the vehicle rolled several times, but they're still working to get a clearer picture of the crash.

He said the team uses a drone for a top-down perspective to map out the scene.

