Woman, 32, lost control of motorcycle before fatal crash, law enforcement says

The 32-year-old woman who died Thursday in a motorcycle crash was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 10:36 a.m., she was driving a 1996 Honda VT 600 motorcycle heading east when she lost control near the intersection of Nemo Road and Pine Drive.

The motorcycle crossed the westbound lane and struck the guard rail, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The victim, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle.

Her name has not been released pending family notification. The South Dakota's Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

