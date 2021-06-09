Woman arrested after man stabbed to death in Rapid City

A 34-year-old woman is being held for second-degree murder at the Pennington County Jail.
Ashley Peltier of Rapid City was arrested after 30-year-old James Rice, also known as Stanley Kennard III, was found with stab wounds from a knife on Tuesday night.
According to the report, Rapid City Police responded to an apartment at 10 Surfwood Drive in North Rapid City for a report of a stabbing around 10:30 p.m.
Police spokesperson Brendyn Medina said Peltier and Rice were known to each other but declined to discuss the specific nature.
Police said they provided first aid before medics arrived. Rice was transported to Monument Health where he died.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is aiding in the homicide investigation.
Medina said the police department and sheriff's office conduct investigations jointly on major or critical incidents.
