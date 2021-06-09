 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested after man stabbed to death in Rapid City
alert top story

Woman arrested after man stabbed to death in Rapid City

{{featured_button_text}}
Ashley Peltier

Ashley Peltier, 34

 Siandhara Bonnet

A 34-year-old woman is being held for second-degree murder at the Pennington County Jail.

Ashley Peltier of Rapid City was arrested after 30-year-old James Rice, also known as Stanley Kennard III, was found with stab wounds from a knife on Tuesday night.

According to the report, Rapid City Police responded to an apartment at 10 Surfwood Drive in North Rapid City for a report of a stabbing around 10:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police spokesperson Brendyn Medina said Peltier and Rice were known to each other but declined to discuss the specific nature.

Police said they provided first aid before medics arrived. Rice was transported to Monument Health where he died.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is aiding in the homicide investigation.

Medina said the police department and sheriff's office conduct investigations jointly on major or critical incidents.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Parachutist lands in the middle of a soccer match in Poland

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 5
Local

Your Two Cents for June 5

If Governor Noem wants to hire $600/hour Washington lawyers to challenge the Mount Rushmore fireworks ban she should pay for it from the campa…

Your Two Cents for June 3
Local

Your Two Cents for June 3

To the Two Cents writer who can't understand voting for medical marijuana, you've never seen how cancer treatments can further emaciate an alr…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Officials discuss proposed Rapid City medical marijuana ordinance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News