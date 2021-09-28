Woman arrested for DUI after vehicle crashes into Rapid City store

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with DUI after a pickup crashed into the We Care Thrift Store in north Rapid City.

According to the police department, the truck smashed into the building at 401 E. Boulevard at 11:30 a.m. Monday. The driver then was able to back out of the store and began traveling south toward East New York Street.

Police officers made a traffic stop in the Times Square Plaza parking lot and reported that the driver had “slurred speech, lack of balance and the smell of an alcoholic beverage,” according to a press release.

Following a DUI investigation, it was determined that Melissa Wolf Black of Rapid City was too intoxicated to drive. She was arrested for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license and taken to the Pennington County Jail, according to the police department.

