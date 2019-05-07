A 26-year-old woman died Tuesday morning after being trapped in her car that burst into flames during a two-car crash near Rapid City.
The crash occurred at 8:14 a.m. near the intersection of Spring Creek Road and State Highway 79, five miles south of Rapid City, Highway Patrol said in a news release.
A photograph posted by the Pennington County Sheriff's Office depicted a vehicle on fire in wet and foggy conditions.
You have free articles remaining.
The woman, driving a Honda SUV, was making a left-hand turn from Spring Creek Road onto Highway 79 when she pulled in front of a southbound Ford minivan driven by a 71-year-old man, the press release says. The two vehicles collided and the Honda became "fully engulfed in flames."
The woman was unable to escape her car and died at the scene, the release says. The man, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital for serious, non-life threatening injuries.
Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash and will release the name of the victim once her family is notified.