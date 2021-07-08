 Skip to main content
Woman dies in motorcycle crash
Woman dies in motorcycle crash

A woman died Thursday following a motorcycle crash 15 miles west of Rapid City.

Tony Mangan, public information officer for the Department of Public Safety, said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

An emergency alert was sent out around 11:48 a.m. Thursday regarding a serious accident that closed Nemo Road and Pine Drive until 12:30 p.m.

The woman's identity has yet to be released pending notification of next of kin.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

