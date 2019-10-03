{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she crashed and was thrown from her car while turning a corner in Spearfish Canyon. 

The 57-year-old woman was driving a pickup southbound on U.S. Highway 14A around 4 p.m. when she tried to make a left-hand turn at mile marker 27, went off the road and hit several trees, according to a news release from Highway Patrol. The woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The woman will be identified once her family is notified of her death. The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0