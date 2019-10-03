A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she crashed and was thrown from her car while turning a corner in Spearfish Canyon.
The 57-year-old woman was driving a pickup southbound on U.S. Highway 14A around 4 p.m. when she tried to make a left-hand turn at mile marker 27, went off the road and hit several trees, according to a news release from Highway Patrol. The woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle.
The woman will be identified once her family is notified of her death. The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.