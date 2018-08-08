A woman received minor injuries Tuesday after fainting and falling off a motorcycle traveling down U.S. Highway 385, according to authorities.
South Dakota Highway Patrol says the 27-year-old woman was a passenger on the motorcycle, and fell off at 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 109, about 13 miles south of Deadwood.
Highway Patrol doesn't specify how fast the motorcycle was traveling. The woman, whose name was not released, was wearing a helmet. The driver, a 33-year-old man, was not hurt.
The incident was one of 11 crashes on Tuesday associated with the Sturgis Motorcyle Rally, as reported by Highway Patrol. Of those crashes, 10 resulted in injuries and one was fatal, killing a 63-year-old man after his motorcycle rolled.
Among 10 other injury accidents reported on Tuesday, three resulted in serious injuries.
A 51-year-old man suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries at 11:50 a.m. on Nemo Road, four miles west of Nemo. His motorcycle went off the roadway on a curve and slid down a hill. The driver, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the machine.
Another 51-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries when his motorcycle slid out of control and hit a guardrail on state Highway 244, 2-1/2 miles west of Keystone at 3:52 p.m. The driver fell over the guardrail and tumbled down an 80-foot cliff. He was wearing a helmet.
A crash at 8:38 p.m. on Sheridan Lake Road, eight miles southwest of Rapid City sent a 38-year-old man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The man’s westbound motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and rolled. He was not wearing a helmet.