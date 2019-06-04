A woman was found Monday evening after going missing in Custer State Park for several days.
Lindsey Blades, a 27-year-old from Oregon, was found in good health by a Custer County sheriff's deputy on Highway 36, said Kobee Stalder, visitor services program manager at the park.
Blades declined to speak with the deputy so it's unclear where she went or what she was doing.
"What prompted it, we have no idea," Stalder said of Blades' brief disappearance.
He said Blades was last seen heading back to her dorm at Legion Lake on Saturday morning and was reported missing when she didn't show up for work Monday morning with Custer State Park Resort.
After speaking with her family, law enforcement learned that Blades has a "history of just leaving and not telling anyone where she's going," Blades said. He said she once disappeared in the Mt. Hood area in Oregon for an "extended period of time."
The park's law enforcement along with Custer County deputies and search and rescue officials searched for Blades on Monday and planned to end their search later in the day "due to the evidence of her past actions and information that supports the lack of foul play," the park wrote on its Facebook page after Blades went missing.