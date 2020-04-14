Woman found dead in Rapid City field is identified

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Rapid City Police Department identified the woman who was was found dead in a Rapid City field on Monday morning and says her autopsy found no signs of trauma.

Alicia Badheartbull, a 36-year-old from Rapid City, was found near the intersection of Spruce and East Philadelphia streets at 7:12 a.m. The intersection is near a dead end in an area with homes and a warehouse, and Badheartbull was found in a nearby grassy field, said police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

The autopsy found no signs of trauma and police are awaiting toxicology results to help determine Badheartbull's cause and manner of death.

The police department doesn't have a permanent address for Badheartbull, Medina said when asked if she died near where she lived. Badheartbull was found by a passerby who called 911, she wasn't ever considered or reported missing, Medina said.

