Woman honored for work aiding students, educators in pandemic

The Statewide Family Engagement Center is one of six divisions that comprise Black Hills Special Services Cooperative. The center was created in 2018 to focus on literacy and learner needs “from cradle to career.” Its mission is to ensure all students have the support they need to achieve their academic, career and life goals.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, VonHaden said she and her team adapted their outreach to address the changing needs of learners, educators and families.

“In a matter of three days, our team said, ‘We can do this,’ and we started developing a daily digest that would bring together thousands of different resources being pushed out in communities to help during the pandemic. It was geared for families but we discovered educators and adult learning centers were using this resource,” she said.

“We saw that there was so much information out there when it came to learning for families. We wanted a way to combine resources that was not overwhelming, and to get the information to families, educators, and partnering organizations,” VonHaden said. “We saw an incredible jump in visits to our website."

