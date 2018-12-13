A 78-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash west of Hermosa, according to authorities.
Her name is not being released until family members have been notified, according to a news release from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol says she was driving a 2002 Yukon GMC east on Box Canyon Road about 6 miles west of Hermosa. A little before 6:30 p.m., the vehicle left the road, went down an embankment and off a 50-foot cliff, eventually landing on its roof.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.