Woman killed in rollover east of Rapid City

A woman died in a single-vehicle rollover east of Rapid City Thursday evening, according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The woman, 44, and a man, 22, were driving on South Dakota Highway 44 westbound when the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 Pickup failed to negotiate a right turn.

The incident was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday about 45 miles east of Rapid City.

"The vehicle went across the centerline, into a ditch and rolled. Both vehicle occupants were not wearing seat belts and both were thrown from the pickup," the release states.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transferred to a Rapid City hospital.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

