Woman makes Christmas merry for children who need help

The year after she died, she decided she wanted to make personalized stockings to keep her mother’s memory alive.

“It was so important to her to support the children’s home,” Johnston said. “She loved kids and she supported the community so much. … She always did everything she could to help kids, so I want to do the same thing.”

Johnston said her favorite thing at Christmas was when her grandmother would bring out her stocking with her name on it.

“There’s just something about having something personalized that gives you (the feeling of), ‘Gosh, someone knows my name and I matter,’” she said.

Johnston said she started the stockings and fundraising Nov. 1.

She said it takes about three weeks for the glitter to dry properly and about $3,000 to fill them and give them presents. Johnston said she and her husband are able to give the kids stockings thanks to donations.

So far, she said, teddy bears, toys, candy and other toys have been donated. Johnston adds socks and gloves to the stockings. This year, each stocking will have a teddy bear attached.