Woman makes Christmas merry for children who need help

DJ Johnston leans over a tall granite kitchen table, holding the red and white trim of a stocking in place as she carefully writes a child’s name in red glitter glue.
This is the fifth year Johnston has made personalized Christmas stockings for the kids in residential treatment at the Black Hills Children's Home Society.
“Even if they think it’s from Santa Claus, (it’s important) that they have some hope and joy,” she said. “I want them to have their name on it. I want them to feel special like we know your name, we know you’re here and we love you. I just want them to have hope.”
The Children’s Home Society was established in 1893 and is a child welfare agency that provides emergency emergency shelter and crisis intervention, forensic interviews and advocacy, residential treatment and education, adoption and foster care, nurse-family visitation, and prevention education and training.
This year Johnston made about 37 stockings for kids from ages three to 13. She said there are fewer kids this year than the previous four years of about 60 kids.
She said she started giving kids stockings in memory of her mother KJ who died in 2014. She said every year her mother would bring gifts to the children’s home.
The year after she died, she decided she wanted to make personalized stockings to keep her mother’s memory alive.
“It was so important to her to support the children’s home,” Johnston said. “She loved kids and she supported the community so much. … She always did everything she could to help kids, so I want to do the same thing.”
Johnston said her favorite thing at Christmas was when her grandmother would bring out her stocking with her name on it.
“There’s just something about having something personalized that gives you (the feeling of), ‘Gosh, someone knows my name and I matter,’” she said.
Johnston said she started the stockings and fundraising Nov. 1.
She said it takes about three weeks for the glitter to dry properly and about $3,000 to fill them and give them presents. Johnston said she and her husband are able to give the kids stockings thanks to donations.
So far, she said, teddy bears, toys, candy and other toys have been donated. Johnston adds socks and gloves to the stockings. This year, each stocking will have a teddy bear attached.
“People have been great, but this year has been tough,” Johnston said. “I think with the virus everybody’s struggling.”
Theresa Schreiner, development and events manager for the Children’s Home Society, said the kids are grateful for everything they receive.
“All of our donors are very conscious of working with staff to be able to provide gifts for kids that the child actually really enjoys,” she said. “We’re just extremely blessed and very thankful for donors to be providing for kids in all programs throughout the Black Hills.”
Schreiner said the staff tries to make Christmas as normal as possible with traditions like making gingerbread houses and reading Christmas books.
Johnston said she’s still accepting financial and gift donations. They can be mailed to DJ Johnston at PO Box 600, Hill City, SD 57745. Financial donations can be done through her fundraiser on Facebook. All gifts will be given to the Children’s Home Society and delivered Dec. 23.
People can also donate gifts directly to the Children’s Home Society by contacting Schreiner at 605-343-2811.
