Woman provides personal delivery services for virus shut-ins

Dawn Pence started a personal services business called Care-A-Ride in the fall of 2019 to help those in need of a ride to medical or other appointments. She also runs errands and does dishes.
The business is geared toward but not limited to senior citizens or other shut-ins along with busy professional people and families. Pence said she has built up a decent clientele.
That is until the threat of the coronavirus pandemic emerged, putting a halt to half of her business, while boosting the other side of her services.
The need of her driving people to medical appointments has completely dropped off, she said.
“I was getting one to two calls a day, but now I haven’t had any in two weeks, since this whole virus thing kicked in,” she said.
“I’m now focusing on the whole pickup and delivery thing, because that’s what people need,” she said.
Pence, also employed at a local pharmacy, will pick up and drop off mail at the Post Office, pick up grocery orders, pet food, dry-cleaning, whatever, she said.
“I just think about what do people need if they’re stuck at home and don’t want to go out,” she said. “I‘ll do any of that stuff for them.”
Pence provides these services throughout the Black Hills area from Edgemont, Hot Springs and Custer in the southern Black Hills, to Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Sturgis and Wall to the east.
Pence protects herself while being out and about with the prescribed precautions of frequent hand washing, keeping her distance from others, and the use of sanitizing wipes in her vehicle.
Two other errand services in Rapid City were contacted for this story but did not respond in a timely manner to voice-mail messages left at their contact numbers.
Contact Pence at 605-381-7825, by email at Carearide@gmail.com or see her Facebook page for pricing and other information.