About 30 people gathered Saturday in a St. Paul, Minnesota, backyard to celebrate a 21-year-old's birthday.
The celebration had a classic 21st birthday vibe, with party-goers grilling hot dogs and drinking beer from a keg in red cups.
But the party wasn't for someone celebrating reaching the legal drinking age, but for a 21-year-old tabby cat named Gigi who celebrated by eating "cat wine" — liquid catnip — and wet food in an octagon-shaped blue pen.
And while the party involved having fun and taking cat selfies, it also raised $1,000 for the Humane Society of the Black Hills, where Gigi was adopted from.
"People were really generous and excited to help more animals like Gigi," said Cali Owings, Gigi's owner. "Our friends gave donations ranging from $5 to $150, and some people who couldn't come to the party donated to the cause."
Owings said she and her boyfriend at first thought it would be "funny" to host a party for Gigi. But "then we thought we should do something more meaningful."
The 28-year-old public relations professional said she and her boyfriend already donate to their local Humane Society so they decided to raise money for Owings' hometown shelter in Rapid City, which "has so many animals and so much area of the state they cover."
"It's kind of in my personality. I'm kind of a cat person," she said of the event.
The gift was appreciated by the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
"The donation was wonderful," said Jerry Steinley, the organization's resource development director.
"It's just exciting, it's fun to have a story about a successful adoption," he added.
Steinley said children often collect donations for the shelter at their birthday parties, but he's not aware of such a fundraiser in honor of an animal's birthday.
"Definitely not (for) a 21-year-old cat," he said.
Owings lived in Rapid City before her family moved to Wisconsin in sixth grade. A year or two before they left, Owings said, her family went to the Humane Society where they were drawn to a cat named Giggles due to "her coloring and pretty eyes."
"She was very friendly. She likes people but she isn't super active," Owings said.
The family decided to adopt the cat and rename her Gigi.
Owings lived away from Gigi while attending college but brought the cat to her apartment in 2014, when her late mother became too sick to care for it. She said she was a bit nervous about taking Gigi in since she was living in a small apartment with MJ, a black-and-white tuxedo cat.
But "she's a great, great cat for me when I have friends over and she doesn't get scared or skittish," Owings said.
Owings said Gigi is doing well for her age.
"You never know how long they can be around for," she said. "Her fur still looks good" and she's healthy besides having mild kidney disease, which is common for older cats.
Gigi, who Owings described as a "gray lady with a raccoon tail," appeared relaxed as she let party-goers pet and take photos with her.
It's nice "giving back to where Gigi came from," Owings said.